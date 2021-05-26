Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] Revenue clocked in at $139.40 million, down -51.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] slipped around -0.46 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.97 at the close of the session, down -32.34%. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Meten EdtechX Prices $40 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (“Meten Edtech X” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $40 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The public offering equates to 40,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares at a price of $1.00 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on May 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has also granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of ordinary shares offered in the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any, which would increase the total gross proceeds of the offering to approximately $46 million, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stock is now -51.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. METX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.04 and lowest of $0.952 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.75, which means current price is +1.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.61M shares, METX reached a trading volume of 40191361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

How has METX stock performed recently?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.89. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -45.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.49 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9435, while it was recorded at 1.2735 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6288 for the last 200 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.68 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.82.

Additionally, METX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 536.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] managed to generate an average of -$16,927 per employee.Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.80% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC. with ownership of 511,112, which is approximately -1.709% of the company’s market cap and around 53.39% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 269,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in METX stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $80000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 329,222 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 687,343 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,008,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 156,949 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 678,314 shares during the same period.