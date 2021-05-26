Maxim Group slashes price target on The Joint Corp. [JYNT] – find out why.

The Joint Corp. [NASDAQ: JYNT] jumped around 10.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $68.50 at the close of the session, up 17.76%. The company report on May 25, 2021 that The Joint Corp. Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced the company has been selected by the S&P Dow Jones Indices to join the S&P SmallCap 600® effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

“We are delighted to be included in the S&P SmallCap 600,” said President and CEO, Peter D. Holt. “The Joint’s mission is to revolutionize access to chiropractic care. We bring quality, convenient, affordable chiropractic care to retail; serve patients seeking pain relief and ongoing health and wellness; and provide essential healthcare services in a convenient membership-based, concierge format. Our strategy to build our brand; increase awareness of the efficacy of chiropractic care; attract new patients; and open more clinics has delivered strong results and positioned the company for long-term growth. Inclusion in this prestigious index is recognition of the unwavering commitment of our entire system – our doctors, wellness coordinators, franchisees, regional developers, and corporate staff – for their dedication to improving the quality of life of our patients.”.

The Joint Corp. stock is now 160.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JYNT Stock saw the intraday high of $70.61 and lowest of $65.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.98, which means current price is +160.65% above from all time high which was touched on 05/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 161.17K shares, JYNT reached a trading volume of 1963974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Joint Corp. [JYNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JYNT shares is $64.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JYNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for The Joint Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for The Joint Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on JYNT stock. On March 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for JYNT shares from 11 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Joint Corp. is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for JYNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for JYNT in the course of the last twelve months was 106.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has JYNT stock performed recently?

The Joint Corp. [JYNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.00. With this latest performance, JYNT shares gained by 27.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 369.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JYNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.15 for The Joint Corp. [JYNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.85, while it was recorded at 58.37 for the last single week of trading, and 32.09 for the last 200 days.

The Joint Corp. [JYNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Joint Corp. [JYNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +84.25. The Joint Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.44.

Return on Total Capital for JYNT is now 18.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 51.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 99.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Joint Corp. [JYNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.06. Additionally, JYNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Joint Corp. [JYNT] managed to generate an average of $58,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.The Joint Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Joint Corp. [JYNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Joint Corp. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 111.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JYNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Joint Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Joint Corp. [JYNT]

There are presently around $801 million, or 86.70% of JYNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JYNT stocks are: BANDERA PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 1,682,312, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,052,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.08 million in JYNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.67 million in JYNT stock with ownership of nearly 0.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Joint Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in The Joint Corp. [NASDAQ:JYNT] by around 2,545,491 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 2,273,764 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,871,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,690,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JYNT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,072,469 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 977,576 shares during the same period.