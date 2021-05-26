Maxim Group lifts Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.08%. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Physician-Scientist Dr. Steven Quay to Brief the U.S. Congress On His Research Investigating the Origin of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Physician-Scientist Dr. Steven C. Quay, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATOS) has been asked to brief the elected members and staff of the United States Congress on his work on the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual meeting will take place from 2:00 to 3:30 pm EDT, Monday, May 24, 2021. Dr. Quay will speak about his research on the origin of the pandemic, which he published in January 2021 and which is available here. In this analysis he concludes that it is beyond a reasonable doubt the virus came from a laboratory accident, a so called “laboratory-acquired infection”, in Wuhan, China.

The briefing will also include a discussion by David Asher, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, about his work at the U.S. State Department looking into the origins of COVID-19 and the role of the Chinese government.

Over the last 12 months, ATOS stock rose by 33.04%. The average equity rating for ATOS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $369.72 million, with 120.82 million shares outstanding and 120.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.53M shares, ATOS stock reached a trading volume of 6072280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

ATOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 56.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.06 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atossa Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -72.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,228,494 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 102.30 and a Current Ratio set at 102.30.

ATOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33 million, or 12.10% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,304,140, which is approximately 570.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,180,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.73 million in ATOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.69 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly 228940.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 9,310,336 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 72,138 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,419,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,802,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,415,759 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 900 shares during the same period.