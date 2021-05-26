Market cap of Lyft Inc. [LYFT] reaches 17.26B – now what?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] loss -1.03% or -0.55 points to close at $52.76 with a heavy trading volume of 6656581 shares. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Lyft President and Co-Founder to Participate as a Keynote Speaker at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced that John Zimmer, President and Co-Founder, will participate as a keynote speaker at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021. Mr. Zimmer is scheduled to appear at 2:55 p.m. PST (5:55 p.m. EST).

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft website at http://investor.Lyft.com.

It opened the trading session at $53.59, the shares rose to $55.44 and dropped to $52.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LYFT points out that the company has recorded 38.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -147.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, LYFT reached to a volume of 6656581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $69.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on LYFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.84.

Trading performance analysis for LYFT stock

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -16.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.87 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.75, while it was recorded at 52.51 for the last single week of trading, and 44.92 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lyft Inc. posted -0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lyft Inc. [LYFT]

There are presently around $14,311 million, or 85.00% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 47,541,578, which is approximately 2.965% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,982,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in LYFT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.08 billion in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 11.609% of the company’s market capitalization.

286 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 45,122,044 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 38,208,605 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 187,909,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,239,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,245,475 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 11,372,364 shares during the same period.