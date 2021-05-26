Market cap of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] reaches 864.78M – now what?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE: IVR] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.57 during the day while it closed the day at $3.50. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Redemption of 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: IVR) announced that it intends to redeem all 5,600,000 of the outstanding shares of the Company’s 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Series A Preferred Stock”) on June 16, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). Shares of the Series A Preferred Stock are currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IVR PrA.

All outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock will be redeemed at a cash redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) from April 26, 2021 up to, but not including, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). Dividends on the shares of Series A Preferred Stock will cease to accrue on the Redemption Date. Upon redemption, the shares of Series A Preferred Stock will no longer be deemed outstanding and all rights with respect to the shares of Series A Preferred Stock shall cease and terminate, except only the right of the holders thereof to receive the Redemption Price, without interest, from the redemption and payment agent.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock has also loss -3.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IVR stock has declined by -15.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.06% and gained 3.55% year-on date.

The market cap for IVR stock reached $864.78 million, with 230.85 million shares outstanding and 230.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, IVR reached a trading volume of 3839971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVR stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on IVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.64.

IVR stock trade performance evaluation

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, IVR shares dropped by -8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.05 for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. posted -1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -291.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. go to 1.70%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $498 million, or 58.40% of IVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 42,562,375, which is approximately 29.462% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,538,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.38 million in IVR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $26.87 million in IVR stock with ownership of nearly 27.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR] by around 40,561,223 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 6,697,432 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 94,988,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,246,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,316,002 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,455,852 shares during the same period.