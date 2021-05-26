Market cap of Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] reaches 1.90B – now what?

Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ: GOGL] price plunged by -7.44 percent to reach at -$0.8. The company report on May 20, 2021 that GOGL – Q1 2021 Presentation.

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s first quarter 2021 results for ’s webcast / conferance call at 15:00 CET.

Attend by Webcast:.

A sum of 2454653 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 954.49K shares. Golden Ocean Group Limited shares reached a high of $10.18 and dropped to a low of $9.90 until finishing in the latest session at $9.95.

The one-year GOGL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.9. The average equity rating for GOGL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGL shares is $8.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Danske Bank have made an estimate for Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Golden Ocean Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Ocean Group Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.03.

GOGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.96. With this latest performance, GOGL shares gained by 18.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 187.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.16, while it was recorded at 10.25 for the last single week of trading, and 5.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Golden Ocean Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.99 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.65.

Return on Total Capital for GOGL is now 1.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.50. Additionally, GOGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] managed to generate an average of -$3,622,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Golden Ocean Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

GOGL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Golden Ocean Group Limited posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Golden Ocean Group Limited go to -0.20%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $440 million, or 30.70% of GOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGL stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 7,638,154, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 3,942,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.23 million in GOGL stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $35.36 million in GOGL stock with ownership of nearly 262.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Ocean Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ:GOGL] by around 22,883,381 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,361,696 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,971,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,216,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGL stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,947,403 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 581,390 shares during the same period.