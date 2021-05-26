Market Analysts see Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] falling to $9. Time to buy?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] price surged by 5.77 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Podium and Poster Presentations at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomic and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Virtual 2021 Conference.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, announced an oral podium presentation and a poster presentation at the Virtual ISPOR 2021 conference taking place May 17-20, 2021. Both the podium and poster presentations are available on the Virtual ISPOR 2021 program gallery and on the Zynerba corporate website at https://zynerba.com/publications/. ISPOR is the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) globally.

The oral podium presentation, titled, “Caregiver-Perceived Behavioral Challenges in Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) and their Measurement using the Aberrant Behavior Checklist-Community FXS Specific Scoring” demonstrates that the ABC-CFXS subscales utilized to measure the primary and key secondary endpoints in Zynerba’s CONNECT-FX trial capture behavioral challenges of relevance to patients with FXS and their families.

A sum of 1422746 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.76M shares. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $4.98 and dropped to a low of $4.68 until finishing in the latest session at $4.95.

The one-year ZYNE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.12. The average equity rating for ZYNE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYNE shares is $7.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

ZYNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

ZYNE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -73.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYNE.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45 million, or 25.00% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,987,786, which is approximately 9.56% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 1,537,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.61 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.46 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly 6.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 3,435,717 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 853,878 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 4,756,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,045,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 438,838 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 303,482 shares during the same period.