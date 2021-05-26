Market Analysts see Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] slipped around -0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.44 at the close of the session, down -0.57%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Report First-Quarter 2021 Results.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) reported first-quarter 2021 results and provided an update on other matters.

Summary Highlights.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock is now 26.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAA Stock saw the intraday high of $10.58 and lowest of $10.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.35, which means current price is +29.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 5219140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $11.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PAA stock performed recently?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 13.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.50 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.43, while it was recorded at 10.36 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA.

Insider trade positions for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

There are presently around $3,404 million, or 45.60% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 54,382,411, which is approximately 4.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, holding 34,573,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.95 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $305.1 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly 1.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 19,708,828 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 30,921,253 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 275,378,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,008,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,150,308 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 9,632,627 shares during the same period.