Koss Corporation [KOSS] is 504.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Koss Corporation [NASDAQ: KOSS] surged by $3.87 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $21.25 during the day while it closed the day at $20.78. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Koss Corp. Releases Third Quarter Results.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ SYMBOL: KOSS), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has reported its third quarter results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Sales for the third quarter were $3,987,452, which is a 16.7% decrease from sales of $4,789,441 for the same three month period one year ago. The three month net loss was $474,168, compared to a net loss of $97,373 for the third quarter last year. Diluted and basic loss per common share for the quarter was $0.06 compared to a loss per common share of $0.01 for the same three month period one year ago.

Koss Corporation stock has also gained 13.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KOSS stock has inclined by 12.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 894.26% and gained 504.07% year-on date.

The market cap for KOSS stock reached $178.92 million, with 8.10 million shares outstanding and 1.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, KOSS reached a trading volume of 5195201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koss Corporation is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOSS in the course of the last twelve months was 447.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Koss Corporation [KOSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.93. With this latest performance, KOSS shares gained by 2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 894.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1722.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.20 for Koss Corporation [KOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.99, while it was recorded at 17.88 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Koss Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

There are presently around $12 million, or 7.50% of KOSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOSS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 150,400, which is approximately -1.314% of the company’s market cap and around 21.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 120,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 million in KOSS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.98 million in KOSS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Koss Corporation [NASDAQ:KOSS] by around 376,626 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 429,097 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 249,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 555,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOSS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,524 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 327,484 shares during the same period.