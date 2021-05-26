Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Is Currently -1.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.91%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Kohl’s Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

First quarter net sales and earnings exceed expectations and company raises full year 2021 financial outlook.

First quarter net sales increase 69.5%.

Over the last 12 months, KSS stock rose by 182.94%. The one-year Kohl’s Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.25. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.69 billion, with 157.59 million shares outstanding and 155.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, KSS stock reached a trading volume of 4029369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $64.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $40 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $52, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on KSS stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 33 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.91. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.65 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.29, while it was recorded at 55.84 for the last single week of trading, and 40.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

KSS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corporation posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 69.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -5.94%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,417 million, or 92.30% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,818,427, which is approximately 11.963% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,188,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $781.24 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $432.28 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -12.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

193 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 20,616,827 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 22,407,316 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 91,675,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,699,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,289,567 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,857,796 shares during the same period.