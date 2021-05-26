HUYA Inc. [HUYA] moved up 0.55: Why It’s Important

HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] closed the trading session at $14.61 on 05/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.59, while the highest price level was $15.05. The company report on May 18, 2021 that HUYA Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.69 percent and weekly performance of -3.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, HUYA reached to a volume of 3306439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HUYA Inc. [HUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $23.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for HUYA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for HUYA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while China Renaissance kept a Hold rating on HUYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77.

HUYA stock trade performance evaluation

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, HUYA shares dropped by -22.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.99 for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.41, while it was recorded at 14.87 for the last single week of trading, and 22.60 for the last 200 days.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

HUYA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HUYA Inc. [HUYA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HUYA Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA Inc. go to 1.17%.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,564 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUYA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 27,144,995, which is approximately 22.852% of the company’s market cap and around 2.37% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,988,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.54 million in HUYA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $103.17 million in HUYA stock with ownership of nearly 135.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in HUYA Inc. [NYSE:HUYA] by around 21,503,858 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 14,787,455 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 70,737,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,028,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUYA stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,130,635 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 5,491,946 shares during the same period.