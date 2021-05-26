Goldman lifts Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ: EXEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.57% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.13%. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Exelixis Announces Phase 1b Results from Cohort 6 of COSMIC-021 Trial in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer.

– The combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab evaluated in cohort 6 of the COSMIC-021 phase 1b trial resulted in objective response rates of 27% and 18% per investigator assessment and Blinded Independent Radiology Committee, respectively –.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

– Exelixis intends to discuss the results with the U.S. FDA to determine next steps toward a regulatory submission for the combination regimen for patients with high-risk metastatic CRPC –.

Over the last 12 months, EXEL stock dropped by -8.06%. The one-year Exelixis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.22. The average equity rating for EXEL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.97 billion, with 312.47 million shares outstanding and 306.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, EXEL stock reached a trading volume of 2942592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $31.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Exelixis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on EXEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 45.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.60.

EXEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.13. With this latest performance, EXEL shares dropped by -10.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.93 for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.82, while it was recorded at 23.69 for the last single week of trading, and 22.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelixis Inc. Fundamentals:

Exelixis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

EXEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelixis Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,971 million, or 85.50% of EXEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,110,132, which is approximately 2.302% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,400,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $657.39 million in EXEL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $463.62 million in EXEL stock with ownership of nearly 17.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ:EXEL] by around 25,205,091 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 22,356,561 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 219,459,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,021,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXEL stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,207,312 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,630,323 shares during the same period.