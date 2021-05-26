Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Stock trading around $4.10 per share: What’s Next?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] loss -1.68% on the last trading session, reaching $4.10 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Introducing Enact, a Leading Private Mortgage Insurance Group.

Enact Holdings, Inc. (Enact) a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, is introducing its new brand and visual identity. Formerly known as Genworth Mortgage Holdings, Inc., Enact is a wholly owned operating subsidiary of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW). The rebrand includes a new name, visual identity and corporate website—www.EnactMI.com—and reflects the Enact group of companies’ proactive and responsive approach to serving their customers.

“This rebrand is an exciting new journey for us, and while our name and visual identity has changed, what will not change is our commitment to our customers and to our mission: helping people buy houses and stay in their homes,” said Rohit Gupta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enact. “We look forward to continuing to grow with our customers, providing responsive solutions and insightful expertise so lenders can positively impact the lives of more borrowers.”.

Genworth Financial Inc. represents 506.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.04 billion with the latest information. GNW stock price has been found in the range of $4.10 to $4.215.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.27M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 3613381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 1.98.

Trading performance analysis for GNW stock

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 4.13 for the last single week of trading, and 3.62 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genworth Financial Inc. posted -0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,966.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

There are presently around $1,413 million, or 69.10% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,170,967, which is approximately 9.783% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,941,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.46 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $73.19 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 4.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 53,615,087 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 55,626,429 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 235,311,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,553,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,833,438 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 28,909,390 shares during the same period.