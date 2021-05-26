Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] is 109.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [NYSE: GNK] closed the trading session at $15.45 on 05/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.27, while the highest price level was $16.70. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Acquire Two Modern, Fuel-Efficient Ultramax Vessels.

Fixed Two Additional Vessels on Period Time Charters, Securing Cash Flows at Attractive Levels.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco”) announced that it has entered into agreements to acquire two 2022-built 61,000 dwt Ultramax vessels to be constructed at Dalian Cosco KHI Ship Engineering Co. Ltd. (DACKS). The vessels are expected to be delivered to Genco in January 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 109.92 percent and weekly performance of -5.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 108.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 51.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 957.57K shares, GNK reached to a volume of 1246788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNK shares is $19.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DNB Markets have made an estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on GNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.04. With this latest performance, GNK shares gained by 9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.22, while it was recorded at 16.21 for the last single week of trading, and 9.22 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.75 and a Gross Margin at +10.03. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.44.

Return on Total Capital for GNK is now 0.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.32. Additionally, GNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] managed to generate an average of -$234,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNK.

There are presently around $420 million, or 66.60% of GNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNK stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 8,217,932, which is approximately -19.548% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,744,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.86 million in GNK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $25.29 million in GNK stock with ownership of nearly 26.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [NYSE:GNK] by around 11,517,892 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 15,718,880 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 44,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,192,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNK stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,458,149 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 8,855,520 shares during the same period.