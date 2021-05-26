For Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX], Analyst sees a drop to $12. What next?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] plunged by -$0.66 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.88 during the day while it closed the day at $5.21. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Viking Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

– U.S. and European Sites Continue to Enroll Phase 2b VOYAGE Study Evaluating VK2809 for the Treatment of NASH.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -13.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VKTX stock has declined by -26.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.43% and lost -7.46% year-on date.

The market cap for VKTX stock reached $409.56 million, with 74.97 million shares outstanding and 70.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 937.58K shares, VKTX reached a trading volume of 3152736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on VKTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

VKTX stock trade performance evaluation

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.60. With this latest performance, VKTX shares dropped by -17.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.05, while it was recorded at 5.80 for the last single week of trading, and 6.48 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. go to 40.00%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $214 million, or 53.90% of VKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 7,648,852, which is approximately -10.096% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,784,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.35 million in VKTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $27.75 million in VKTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VKTX] by around 6,295,115 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 3,130,550 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 31,649,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,075,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VKTX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,155,856 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 563,494 shares during the same period.