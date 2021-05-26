For Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIL] plunged by -$0.54 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.16 during the day while it closed the day at $7.48. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Trillium Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, reported financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All financial amounts in this news release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

“Coming off an R&D Day last week, we are very excited to have launched a new chapter in Trillium’s evolution,” said Jan Skvarka, Trillium’s President and CEO. “Building on a robust foundation anchored in a demonstrated monotherapy proof of concept of TTI-622 and TTI-621 in multiple lymphoma indications, we have initiated an ambitious Phase 1b/2 program in nine patient settings across hematologic and solid tumor cancers. With a major transformation program that touched literally every aspect of our identity completed in 2020, and approximately $276 million in cash, we are very well positioned to execute the recently initiated Phase 1b/2 program, and generate a robust flow of new data over the next couple of years.”.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -14.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TRIL stock has declined by -39.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.93% and lost -49.15% year-on date.

The market cap for TRIL stock reached $771.46 million, with 103.14 million shares outstanding and 86.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, TRIL reached a trading volume of 1948660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIL shares is $11.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on TRIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5212.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.02. With this latest performance, TRIL shares dropped by -21.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.60 for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.69, while it was recorded at 8.16 for the last single week of trading, and 12.35 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIL.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIL] by around 8,761,323 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 8,418,426 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 58,800,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,980,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 828,235 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,691,812 shares during the same period.