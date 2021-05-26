For TechnipFMC plc [FTI], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] closed the trading session at $8.04 on 05/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.005, while the highest price level was $8.24. The company report on May 18, 2021 that TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Subsea Contract for Ithaca Energy’s Captain EOR Project.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announced that it has been awarded a significant(1) Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract from Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited for the Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Project in the UK North Sea.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including a rigid riser caisson, water injection flexible flowline, umbilicals and associated equipment.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.44 percent and weekly performance of -3.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.49M shares, FTI reached to a volume of 3513314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $10.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

FTI stock trade performance evaluation

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 14.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.77, while it was recorded at 8.15 for the last single week of trading, and 8.28 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TechnipFMC plc posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,898 million, or 88.20% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 25,132,583, which is approximately 3088.265% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 24,688,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.5 million in FTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $190.6 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly -21.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

132 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 108,951,152 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 86,345,582 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 165,174,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,470,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,362,004 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 24,011,673 shares during the same period.