For EHang Holdings Limited [EH], Analyst sees a rise to $33. What next?

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] traded at a high on 05/25/21, posting a 4.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.53. The company report on May 25, 2021 that EHang Reveals Long-Range VT-30 AAV to Expand Regional Air Mobility Coverage.

EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, revealed its new type of electric passenger-grade AAV “VT-30”, the first in EHang’s product suite that is designed for inter-city transportation. With a hybrid structure, VT-30 is designed to travel a distance of up to 300km with a designed flight time of up to 100 minutes and is designed as a safe, convenient, efficient, eco-friendly and intelligent air mobility solutions for inter-city travel. As EHang’s long-range flagship product, VT-30 will complement EH216, a product focusing on intra-city air mobility, to further expand the air transportation network and improve the future urban air mobility (“UAM”) ecosystem.

VT-30 has a streamlined fuselage with a combined lifting rudder surface at the tail. Equipped with eight propellers on both sides, it has a pair of fixed wings, and a propelling propeller at the rear, which are designed to achieve a maximum balance of hybrid lift and push. The distinctive design enables VT-30 to enjoy the advantage of both vertical and taxi take-off / landing modes, while satisfying the need for longer distance and flight time. Unlike conventional fixed-wing aircrafts, it saves the runway for take-off and landing. Moreover, the tri-redundancy fly-by-wire control system can be flexibly altered into multiple modes, implying a much higher safety level for the aircraft.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6776869 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EHang Holdings Limited stands at 9.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.70%.

The market cap for EH stock reached $1.29 billion, with 54.82 million shares outstanding and 8.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, EH reached a trading volume of 6776869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for EHang Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has EH stock performed recently?

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, EH shares dropped by -22.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.15 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.93, while it was recorded at 22.13 for the last single week of trading, and 27.76 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.35 and a Gross Margin at +58.96. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.65.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -27.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.43. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EHang Holdings Limited posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 91.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EH.

Insider trade positions for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]

There are presently around $82 million, or 15.30% of EH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EH stocks are: GROWTH INTERFACE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,850,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; CARMIGNAC GESTION, holding 745,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.8 million in EH stocks shares; and MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.93 million in EH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EHang Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EH] by around 3,513,578 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 258,645 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 121,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,651,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EH stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,277,736 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 237,809 shares during the same period.