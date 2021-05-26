Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. [BDL] Stock trading around $34.90 per share: What’s Next?

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. [AMEX: BDL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 41.01% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 51.73%. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Flanigan’s Announces Earnings.

FLANIGAN’S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the “Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill” restaurants and “Big Daddy’s” retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 26 weeks ended April 3, 2021. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and the 26 weeks ended March 28, 2020.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, BDL stock rose by 75.11%.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.82 million, with 1.86 million shares outstanding and 0.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05K shares, BDL stock reached a trading volume of 1541933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. [BDL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

BDL Stock Performance Analysis:

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. [BDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.73. With this latest performance, BDL shares gained by 37.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.84 for Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. [BDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.37, while it was recorded at 26.05 for the last single week of trading, and 20.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. [BDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 17.50% of BDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 152,264, which is approximately -1.585% of the company’s market cap and around 70.23% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 60,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 million in BDL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.06 million in BDL stock with ownership of nearly -6.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. [AMEX:BDL] by around 70 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 6,974 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 293,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 20 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.