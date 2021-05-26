Exelon Corporation [EXC] moved down -2.43: Why It’s Important

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] loss -2.43% on the last trading session, reaching $44.91 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Exelon Named by DiversityInc. as a Top 50 Company for Diversity.

Company also recognized as a top company in LGBTQ and environmental, social and governance efforts.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Exelon’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion within the company and in the communities it serves secured the company’s 24th place ranking on DiversityInc’s list of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity and Inclusion. Exelon moved up five positions compared with 2020 due in large part to a continued focus on driving an inclusive culture and strengthening workforce development and investments in underserved communities, which were disproportionately impacted during the pandemic.

Exelon Corporation represents 977.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.79 billion with the latest information. EXC stock price has been found in the range of $44.81 to $46.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 4930893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $49.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim dropped their target price from $46 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $39, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on EXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

Trading performance analysis for EXC stock

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.88 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.53, while it was recorded at 45.61 for the last single week of trading, and 41.39 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corporation posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to -0.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $34,990 million, or 81.50% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,795,147, which is approximately 0.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,724,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 billion in EXC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.26 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -3.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 45,188,980 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 41,617,780 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 692,299,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 779,106,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,631,687 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,773,229 shares during the same period.