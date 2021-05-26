Evercore ISI lifts Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.675 during the day while it closed the day at $3.60. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – First quarter 2021 – At a turning point – Fleet value going up.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Nordic American Tankers Limited stock has also gained 4.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NAT stock has inclined by 8.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.76% and gained 22.03% year-on date.

The market cap for NAT stock reached $541.91 million, with 151.13 million shares outstanding and 149.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, NAT reached a trading volume of 3402550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAT shares is $4.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NAT stock trade performance evaluation

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.26 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.35, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +27.86. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.11.

Return on Total Capital for NAT is now 8.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.66. Additionally, NAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] managed to generate an average of $2,501,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordic American Tankers Limited posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordic American Tankers Limited go to 5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $166 million, or 31.80% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,479,234, which is approximately 8.687% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,787,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.23 million in NAT stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $16.03 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 11.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 7,176,298 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 4,908,706 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 33,985,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,070,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,470,580 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,826,575 shares during the same period.