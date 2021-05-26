eBay Inc. [EBAY] is 21.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] closed the trading session at $61.30 on 05/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.86, while the highest price level was $61.84. The company report on May 18, 2021 that eBay Names Steve Priest Chief Financial Officer.

Accomplished leader brings a wide range of strategic business and financial experience.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) announced it has named Steve Priest Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Steve will oversee all global aspects of eBay’s financial operations including controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, audit, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations. Steve will report directly to Jamie Iannone, eBay’s Chief Executive Officer, and will join the company on June 21, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.99 percent and weekly performance of 0.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.57M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 4773694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $69.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $75 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.81 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.65, while it was recorded at 60.51 for the last single week of trading, and 55.60 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eBay Inc. posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 14.14%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,588 million, or 90.60% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,186,498, which is approximately -0.384% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,710,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.82 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -3.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

526 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 44,481,690 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 65,563,923 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 486,828,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 596,874,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,610,811 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,311,232 shares during the same period.