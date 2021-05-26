Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Is Currently 0.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.09% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.55%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CAN, CS, EBS and RMO.

Over the last 12 months, CS stock rose by 24.28%. The one-year Credit Suisse Group AG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.89. The average equity rating for CS stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.08 billion, with 2.45 billion shares outstanding and 2.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, CS stock reached a trading volume of 10841004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $9.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 175.93.

CS Stock Performance Analysis:

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, CS shares gained by 5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.02, while it was recorded at 10.69 for the last single week of trading, and 11.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Credit Suisse Group AG Fundamentals:

CS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 5.50%.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $537 million, or 2.30% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 4,594,526, which is approximately 37.012% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 3,501,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.74 million in CS stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $33.55 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly -42.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 12,820,172 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 10,912,304 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 26,056,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,789,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,532,191 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,760,221 shares during the same period.