Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] moved down -7.77: Why It’s Important

Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ: CREX] loss -7.77% on the last trading session, reaching $1.78 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Creative Realities Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer, commented “During the first quarter of 2021, CRI generated approximately $5.0 million of revenue and effectively achieved breakeven operating results, which are in-line with the expectations we communicated in our most recent earnings call. We generated net income during the period of $1.3 million and, consistent with the third and fourth quarter of 2020, we generated both positive EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, highlighting our continued focus on cost control and revenue-generating activities.”.

Creative Realities Inc. represents 10.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.52 million with the latest information. CREX stock price has been found in the range of $1.60 to $1.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 976.65K shares, CREX reached a trading volume of 1821690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Realities Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.58. With this latest performance, CREX shares gained by 27.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.37 for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5643, while it was recorded at 1.5060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4953 for the last 200 days.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.96 and a Gross Margin at +38.08. Creative Realities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.49.

Return on Total Capital for CREX is now -25.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.01. Additionally, CREX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] managed to generate an average of -$224,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Creative Realities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Creative Realities Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CREX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 16.90% of CREX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREX stocks are: ARGI INVESTMENT SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 502,261, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 134,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in CREX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.24 million in CREX stock with ownership of nearly 44.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Realities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ:CREX] by around 167,648 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 219,108 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 569,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 955,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,216 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 77,908 shares during the same period.