Coupang Inc. [CPNG] moved down -0.89: Why It’s Important

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] closed the trading session at $40.14 on 05/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.29, while the highest price level was $41.10. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Coupang Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.30M shares, CPNG reached to a volume of 4767610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

CPNG stock trade performance evaluation

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.76.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.75, while it was recorded at 38.89 for the last single week of trading.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,709 million, or 83.80% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 568,156,413, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 280,900,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.28 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $4.44 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

187 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 1,213,478,505 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,213,478,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,213,478,505 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.