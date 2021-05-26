Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Revenue clocked in at $14.44 billion, up 15.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] loss -1.22% or -0.55 points to close at $44.60 with a heavy trading volume of 3545613 shares. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Corteva at Vertical Research Partners Innovation Virtual Conference.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announces that Chief Executive Officer, Jim Collins will speak at the Corteva at Vertical Research Partners Innovation Virtual Conference at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Remarks will be webcast live, with a replay available following the event through May 26, 2022. Registration for the webcast and related materials can be accessed through the Corteva Investor Relations website.

It opened the trading session at $45.10, the shares rose to $45.715 and dropped to $44.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTVA points out that the company has recorded 20.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -79.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, CTVA reached to a volume of 3545613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CTVA stock. On February 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CTVA shares from 24 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 27.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CTVA stock

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, CTVA shares dropped by -8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.15, while it was recorded at 44.68 for the last single week of trading, and 39.18 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corteva Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 19.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

There are presently around $26,349 million, or 81.50% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,593,391, which is approximately -6.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,254,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.89 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly 0.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

425 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 37,726,242 shares. Additionally, 509 investors decreased positions by around 39,903,629 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 513,151,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 590,780,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,641,622 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,070,616 shares during the same period.