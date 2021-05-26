Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $75

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE: XEC] price plunged by -0.79 percent to reach at -$0.52. The company report on May 25, 2021 that CIMAREX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of XEC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG).

A sum of 5192623 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.25M shares. Cimarex Energy Co. shares reached a high of $66.56 and dropped to a low of $64.70 until finishing in the latest session at $65.62.

The one-year XEC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.6. The average equity rating for XEC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEC shares is $83.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Cimarex Energy Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $96 to $102. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Cimarex Energy Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $78, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on XEC stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XEC shares from 65 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cimarex Energy Co. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for XEC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

XEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.51. With this latest performance, XEC shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.89 for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.70, while it was recorded at 69.10 for the last single week of trading, and 44.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cimarex Energy Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.74 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. Cimarex Energy Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.23.

Return on Total Capital for XEC is now 2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.84. Additionally, XEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] managed to generate an average of -$2,633,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Cimarex Energy Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

XEC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cimarex Energy Co. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cimarex Energy Co. go to 67.41%.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,271 million, or 98.10% of XEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,350,389, which is approximately 4.893% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,956,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $653.32 million in XEC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $308.47 million in XEC stock with ownership of nearly 5.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cimarex Energy Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC] by around 12,206,020 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 11,818,094 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 71,546,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,570,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEC stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,833,596 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,159,316 shares during the same period.