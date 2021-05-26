Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] is 26.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $54.93 during the day while it closed the day at $52.94. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Capri Holdings Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors.

Marilyn Crouther To Be Appointed.

M. William Benedetto To Retire.

Capri Holdings Limited stock has also loss -6.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPRI stock has inclined by 10.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.52% and gained 26.05% year-on date.

The market cap for CPRI stock reached $8.19 billion, with 150.66 million shares outstanding and 147.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, CPRI reached a trading volume of 3532878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $58.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $48 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $46, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on CPRI stock. On January 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CPRI shares from 28 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CPRI stock trade performance evaluation

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.78. With this latest performance, CPRI shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 222.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.55, while it was recorded at 53.42 for the last single week of trading, and 37.77 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capri Holdings Limited posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 5.21%.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,034 million, or 92.20% of CPRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,656,465, which is approximately 0.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,433,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $764.12 million in CPRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $730.93 million in CPRI stock with ownership of nearly -8.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

191 institutional holders increased their position in Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE:CPRI] by around 21,870,337 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 27,704,931 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 83,285,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,860,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRI stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,376,290 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 6,299,045 shares during the same period.