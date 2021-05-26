BofA Securities slashes price target on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] – find out why.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] slipped around -0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.94 at the close of the session, down -0.36%. The company report on May 10, 2021 that CenterPoint Energy Chooses EFI to Expand Customer Savings and Engagement With Utility Marketplace and Instant Rebate Programs in Indiana.

CenterPoint Energy is partnering with utility marketplace leader, Energy Federation, Inc, (EFI) to launch a new energy efficient product, educational marketplace, and instant rebate program in Indiana. The program will provide new and innovative ways to reach utility customers while increasing savings and improving overall engagement. EFI was selected as the technology provider to implement the new energy efficiency programs in Indiana, while continuing to service and enhance the existing programs in Arkansas, Minnesota, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

“We’re always looking to provide countless avenues for our customers to use energy more efficiently while saving money. With the addition of the Indiana marketplace, we are able to meet customers where they are, whether that’s going into a physical store or purchasing equipment online,” said Rina Harris, Director, Energy Solutions and Business Services. “We have a strong focus on improving programs and service offerings so that we can reach all customers, and we are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with EFI as it will be very beneficial for our customers.”.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock is now 15.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNP Stock saw the intraday high of $25.00 and lowest of $24.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.39, which means current price is +29.16% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 3523949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $26.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. On January 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CNP shares from 26 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.80 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.66, while it was recorded at 24.77 for the last single week of trading, and 21.83 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to 4.61%.

There are presently around $13,160 million, or 94.30% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,001,207, which is approximately 1.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,652,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in CNP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $853.29 million in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 8.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

262 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 42,882,488 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 32,372,752 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 452,412,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,667,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,946,786 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 7,043,306 shares during the same period.