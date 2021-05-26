Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Is Currently 2.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.56%. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Pizza Hut® Canada Partners With Beyond Meat® to Launch the Hut’s First-Ever Plant-Based Protein, Beyond Italian Sausage™.

Canadians throughout the GTA and Edmonton can be among the firsts to taste three new irresistibly delicious Beyond Meat dishes.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) and Pizza Hut® announced an expansion of their global partnership to bring irresistible new plant-based protein menu items to Canada. Beginning, fans in the west end of the GTA (Mississauga, Etobicoke, Milton and Oakville) and Edmonton can order three new craveable offerings featuring Beyond Italian Sausage™ Crumble. The new Beyond Meat topping is exclusive to Pizza Hut and available on pizzahut.ca or through the Pizza Hut app for contactless delivery or pick-up. Beyond Italian Sausage is made with simple, plant-based ingredients and is designed to deliver the meat-like flavor and juicy texture of Italian pork sausage with the added nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based protein.

Over the last 12 months, BYND stock dropped by -9.94%. The one-year Beyond Meat Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.39. The average equity rating for BYND stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.61 billion, with 62.94 million shares outstanding and 56.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, BYND stock reached a trading volume of 3356718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $119.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $155 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on BYND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 5.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.68.

BYND Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.56. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.87, while it was recorded at 110.97 for the last single week of trading, and 142.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beyond Meat Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.97.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -7.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.93. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$75,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.10 and a Current Ratio set at 18.10.

BYND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to -6.90%.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,794 million, or 51.20% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,781,932, which is approximately 27.423% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,937,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $471.17 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $264.96 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 1.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 6,073,397 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 4,730,839 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 20,901,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,705,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,341,287 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,667,821 shares during the same period.