ArcelorMittal [MT] Revenue clocked in at $54.62 billion, up 34.06% YTD: What’s Next?

ArcelorMittal [NYSE: MT] loss -1.57% or -0.49 points to close at $30.70 with a heavy trading volume of 3570839 shares. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Designated person notification.

25 May 2021, 14:00 CET.

With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on ArcelorMittal’s web site www.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management.

It opened the trading session at $31.21, the shares rose to $31.41 and dropped to $30.625, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MT points out that the company has recorded 87.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -224.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, MT reached to a volume of 3570839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ArcelorMittal [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $38.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for MT stock

ArcelorMittal [MT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 222.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.67 for ArcelorMittal [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.84, while it was recorded at 30.96 for the last single week of trading, and 21.18 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ArcelorMittal’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ArcelorMittal [MT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ArcelorMittal posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MT.

An analysis of insider ownership at ArcelorMittal [MT]

There are presently around $1,733 million, or 5.70% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 12,409,551, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,224,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.78 million in MT stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $90.1 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly -0.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

131 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal [NYSE:MT] by around 30,009,772 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 21,036,047 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 5,399,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,444,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,415,218 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 5,510,667 shares during the same period.