ADT Inc. [ADT] is 29.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] loss -3.05% on the last trading session, reaching $10.17 price per share at the time. The company report on May 6, 2021 that ADT Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Strong quarter, making progress against 2021 objectivesResidential subscriber growth continues and Commercial rebound underwayDurable recurring revenue model with strengthening, long term growth engineAffirming 2021 financial outlook.

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security, reported results for the first quarter of 2021.

ADT Inc. represents 817.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.28 billion with the latest information. ADT stock price has been found in the range of $10.115 to $10.665.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, ADT reached a trading volume of 3793203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ADT Inc. [ADT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $10.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for ADT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $13 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ADT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $10.75, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ADT stock. On October 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ADT shares from 13.50 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for ADT stock

ADT Inc. [ADT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.05. With this latest performance, ADT shares gained by 4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.32 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.09, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading, and 8.86 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADT Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to -7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ADT Inc. [ADT]

There are presently around $7,403 million, or 95.30% of ADT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 608,927,824, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,989,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.44 million in ADT stocks shares; and MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $132.68 million in ADT stock with ownership of nearly 4.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT] by around 23,420,711 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 21,008,983 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 683,486,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 727,916,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,301,149 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,209,640 shares during the same period.