Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO] gain 54.12% so far this year. What now?

Adecoagro S.A. [NYSE: AGRO] price plunged by -1.69 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Adecoagro SA to Host Earnings Call.

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 14, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

A sum of 3550718 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 737.81K shares. Adecoagro S.A. shares reached a high of $10.755 and dropped to a low of $10.42 until finishing in the latest session at $10.48.

The one-year AGRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.23. The average equity rating for AGRO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRO shares is $10.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Adecoagro S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Adecoagro S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adecoagro S.A. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGRO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AGRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, AGRO shares gained by 15.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.65 for Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.03, while it was recorded at 10.53 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adecoagro S.A. Fundamentals:

Adecoagro S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AGRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adecoagro S.A. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -255.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adecoagro S.A. go to -0.60%.

Adecoagro S.A. [AGRO] Insider Position Details

49 institutional holders increased their position in Adecoagro S.A. [NYSE:AGRO] by around 5,140,823 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,791,704 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 55,561,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,494,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,448,161 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 116,951 shares during the same period.