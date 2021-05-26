360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $14

360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ: QFIN] gained 5.65% on the last trading session, reaching $28.98 price per share at the time. The company report on May 14, 2021 that 360 DigiTech to Announce First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on May 27, 2021.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a data driven, technology empowered digital platform, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

360 DigiTech’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 27, 2021 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on May 28).

360 DigiTech Inc. represents 151.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.39 billion with the latest information. QFIN stock price has been found in the range of $28.002 to $30.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, QFIN reached a trading volume of 3396851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QFIN shares is $37.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QFIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for 360 DigiTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 360 DigiTech Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for QFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54.

Trading performance analysis for QFIN stock

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.25. With this latest performance, QFIN shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 207.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.75 for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.76, while it was recorded at 27.18 for the last single week of trading, and 17.68 for the last 200 days.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

360 DigiTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 360 DigiTech Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 380.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QFIN.

An analysis of insider ownership at 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]

There are presently around $2,204 million, or 58.70% of QFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QFIN stocks are: FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with ownership of 13,570,765, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.51% of the total institutional ownership; ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 9,157,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.39 million in QFIN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $246.77 million in QFIN stock with ownership of nearly 1348.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in 360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ:QFIN] by around 28,807,741 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 11,055,658 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 36,197,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,060,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QFIN stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,998,623 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,653,563 shares during the same period.