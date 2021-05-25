why Roblox Corporation [RBLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $85.67

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] gained 8.16% on the last trading session, reaching $89.23 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Zara Larsson Announces Exclusive Launch Party on Roblox, in Partnership with TEN Music Group and Epic Records.

The Dance Party experience ties into the deluxe release of her recent album, Poster Girl.

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, and TEN Music Group and Epic Records announced that pop-artist phenom Zara Larsson will host a Launch Party on the Roblox platform. The Dance Party themed experience will feature Larsson performing a set list that includes her new album title track “Poster Girl” as well as hits “Lush Life”, “FFF”, and “Never Forget You.” The experience also marks the availability of an expanded edition of her March album release, Poster Girl, entitled Poster Girl: Summer Edition. The album includes six additional recordings, four remixes, and two new tracks. Zara’s first performance, including an exclusive Q&A, is Friday, May 21, 2021 at 4 PM PDT, with encore performances over the weekend.

Roblox Corporation represents 569.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.04 billion with the latest information. RBLX stock price has been found in the range of $82.50 to $89.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.79M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 22837533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $85.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 5.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 88.35.

Trading performance analysis for RBLX stock

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.99.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.20 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.28, while it was recorded at 79.65 for the last single week of trading.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $14,982 million, or 71.90% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: MERITECH CAPITAL ASSOCIATES V L.L.C. with ownership of 45,799,284, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 40,428,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.61 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.28 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 167,903,046 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,903,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 316 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,903,046 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.