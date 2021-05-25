why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.86

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] gained 13.25% or 1.6 points to close at $13.68 with a heavy trading volume of 111572932 shares. The company report on May 22, 2021 that AMC Entertainment Praises Wanda’s Near Decade Long Ownership of Industry Leading Movie Theatre Company.

AMC Entertainment, the world’s largest operator of movie theatres, announced that its heretofore largest shareholder, the Wanda Group, has sold this week most of its remaining shares in the movie theatre company. The shares were all sold through normal open market trading to a widely dispersed array of buyers on the New York Stock Exchange.

Wanda acquired all of AMC in 2012, and took the Company public through a 2013 IPO while still retaining a majority of AMC’s total outstanding shares.

It opened the trading session at $12.38, the shares rose to $13.96 and dropped to $12.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMC points out that the company has recorded 328.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -616.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 96.38M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 111572932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $4.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.50 to $3.50, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On October 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AMC shares from 5.50 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.25.

Trading performance analysis for AMC stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 34.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 328.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 198.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.53 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.85, while it was recorded at 13.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.38 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.90 and a Gross Margin at -42.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.81. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$161,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted -5.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $1,576 million, or 25.80% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,441,784, which is approximately 388.48% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,334,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.94 million in AMC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $90.97 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 5041.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 86,379,116 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 16,754,269 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 12,093,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,226,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,665,492 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 14,601,231 shares during the same period.