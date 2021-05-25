why Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.00

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] traded at a low on 05/24/21, posting a -7.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.74. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) announced that it is postponing its previously announced investor conference call scheduled to be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. The company filed a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to extend the due date of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021, by five calendar days as permitted by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is postponing the investor call in light of that filing delay. The company will announce a new date and time for a rescheduled investor call.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3934302 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stands at 8.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.10%.

The market cap for ADMP stock reached $105.51 million, with 148.89 million shares outstanding and 147.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, ADMP reached a trading volume of 3934302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMP shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has ADMP stock performed recently?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, ADMP shares dropped by -1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.24 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8437, while it was recorded at 0.7666 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8433 for the last 200 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -176.43 and a Gross Margin at +9.58. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -298.84.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -115.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -229.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -249.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.09. Additionally, ADMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$425,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMP.

Insider trade positions for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

There are presently around $9 million, or 8.40% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,731,522, which is approximately 177.727% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,888,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 million in ADMP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.8 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly 92.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 7,472,532 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 746,421 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,327,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,546,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,069,589 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 547,280 shares during the same period.