Wall Street Analyst Upgrade PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]. What else is Wall St. saying

PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE: AGS] price surged by 10.73 percent to reach at $1.04. The company report on May 7, 2021 that AGS Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights:.

Total Revenues Increased 1.9% Year-Over-Year and 18.7% Sequentially to $55.4 Million.

A sum of 1263094 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 315.65K shares. PlayAGS Inc. shares reached a high of $11.21 and dropped to a low of $9.70 until finishing in the latest session at $10.73.

The one-year AGS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.12. The average equity rating for AGS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGS shares is $11.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for PlayAGS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for PlayAGS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on AGS stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AGS shares from 24 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PlayAGS Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGS in the course of the last twelve months was 90.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

AGS Stock Performance Analysis:

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.93. With this latest performance, AGS shares gained by 31.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.79 for PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.51, while it was recorded at 9.60 for the last single week of trading, and 5.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PlayAGS Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.45 and a Gross Margin at +19.41. PlayAGS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.12.

Return on Total Capital for AGS is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,152.70. Additionally, AGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,136.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] managed to generate an average of -$124,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PlayAGS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

AGS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PlayAGS Inc. posted -1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGS.

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $324 million, or 80.70% of AGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGS stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 8,208,076, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 3,534,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.93 million in AGS stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $34.87 million in AGS stock with ownership of nearly 18.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PlayAGS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE:AGS] by around 2,526,014 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,309,215 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 25,391,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,226,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,281,700 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 452,351 shares during the same period.