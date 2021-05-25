Wall Street Analyst Resumed The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. What else is Wall St. saying

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] traded at a low on 05/21/21, posting a -0.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $67.04. The company report on May 19, 2021 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Q1 FY22 Results Well Above Plan With Overall Open-Only Comp Store Sales Up 16% Versus Q1 FY20 and Earnings Per Share Of $.44.

Q1 FY22 overall open-only comp store sales increased 16% compared to Q1 FY20.

Q1 FY22 diluted earnings per share were $.44.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6932710 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The TJX Companies Inc. stands at 2.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.33%.

The market cap for TJX stock reached $81.25 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.82M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 6932710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $78.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $69, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on TJX stock. On August 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TJX shares from 64 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TJX stock performed recently?

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.44. With this latest performance, TJX shares dropped by -3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.63 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.77, while it was recorded at 68.99 for the last single week of trading, and 63.18 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.64 and a Gross Margin at +23.68. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.28.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 265.80. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] managed to generate an average of $283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 72.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The TJX Companies Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 65.66%.

Insider trade positions for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

There are presently around $72,305 million, or 92.00% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,728,939, which is approximately -6.191% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,173,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.84 billion in TJX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $5.84 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -13.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 791 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 78,336,311 shares. Additionally, 690 investors decreased positions by around 85,502,245 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 914,697,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,078,536,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,673,443 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 8,499,147 shares during the same period.