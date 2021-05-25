Wall Street Analyst Initiated Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARPO] loss -13.86% on the last trading session, reaching $1.74 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ONDS, ARPO, PFBI, FOE; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 47.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $83.64 million with the latest information. ARPO stock price has been found in the range of $1.67 to $2.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, ARPO reached a trading volume of 5084696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARPO shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARPO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2018, representing the official price target for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for ARPO stock

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, ARPO shares gained by 51.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.81 for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3648, while it was recorded at 2.0000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4389 for the last 200 days.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.38. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.77.

Return on Total Capital for ARPO is now -15.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.16. Additionally, ARPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] managed to generate an average of -$359,610 per employee.Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARPO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]

There are presently around $46 million, or 60.30% of ARPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARPO stocks are: SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. with ownership of 5,621,835, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,193,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.04 million in ARPO stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $4.61 million in ARPO stock with ownership of nearly 457.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARPO] by around 8,374,490 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,580,760 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,608,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,563,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARPO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,450,643 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 407,083 shares during the same period.