Stifel slashes price target on Camtek Ltd. [CAMT] – find out why.

Camtek Ltd. [NASDAQ: CAMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.10% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.87%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Camtek Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Revenue of $57.4 million; operating margin 27%; expects continued growth in the 2nd quarter.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

Over the last 12 months, CAMT stock rose by 174.03%. The one-year Camtek Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.3. The average equity rating for CAMT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.45 billion, with 43.29 million shares outstanding and 26.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 317.08K shares, CAMT stock reached a trading volume of 1046927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Camtek Ltd. [CAMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAMT shares is $41.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Camtek Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Camtek Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on CAMT stock. On October 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CAMT shares from 21 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camtek Ltd. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14.

CAMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Camtek Ltd. [CAMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.87. With this latest performance, CAMT shares gained by 6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.88 for Camtek Ltd. [CAMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.11, while it was recorded at 30.95 for the last single week of trading, and 23.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Camtek Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camtek Ltd. [CAMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.52 and a Gross Margin at +46.99. Camtek Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.97.

Return on Total Capital for CAMT is now 12.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Camtek Ltd. [CAMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.62. Additionally, CAMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Camtek Ltd. [CAMT] managed to generate an average of $61,174 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Camtek Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

CAMT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Camtek Ltd. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Camtek Ltd. go to 15.00%.

Camtek Ltd. [CAMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $433 million, or 33.30% of CAMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAMT stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 2,580,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 62.70% of the total institutional ownership; MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD., holding 1,661,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.75 million in CAMT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $49.84 million in CAMT stock with ownership of nearly -19.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camtek Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Camtek Ltd. [NASDAQ:CAMT] by around 2,074,157 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,827,308 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,353,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,255,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAMT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 967,742 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,117,869 shares during the same period.