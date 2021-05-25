Stephens slashes price target on IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] – find out why.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. [NYSE: IQV] price surged by 0.94 percent to reach at $2.22. The company report on May 21, 2021 that IQVIA CFO, Ron Bruehlman, to Speak at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 2, 2021.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV), announced that Ron Bruehlman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that day.

A sum of 1002491 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 945.54K shares. IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $240.82 and dropped to a low of $237.35 until finishing in the latest session at $238.96.

The one-year IQV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.68. The average equity rating for IQV stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQV shares is $258.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for IQVIA Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on IQV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IQVIA Holdings Inc. is set at 4.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for IQV in the course of the last twelve months was 37.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

IQV Stock Performance Analysis:

IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, IQV shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.04 for IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 213.86, while it was recorded at 234.09 for the last single week of trading, and 182.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IQVIA Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.89 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.46.

Return on Total Capital for IQV is now 4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.63. Additionally, IQV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] managed to generate an average of $3,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

IQV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IQVIA Holdings Inc. posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQVIA Holdings Inc. go to 19.77%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,308 million, or 92.10% of IQV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,865,395, which is approximately -0.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,782,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.53 billion in IQV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.94 billion in IQV stock with ownership of nearly -2.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IQVIA Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. [NYSE:IQV] by around 11,080,199 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 10,247,960 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 147,353,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,681,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQV stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,709,916 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,048,502 shares during the same period.