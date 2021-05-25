Squarespace Inc. [SQSP] Revenue clocked in at $663.92 million, up 24.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Squarespace Inc. [NYSE: SQSP] closed the trading session at $54.30 on 05/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.50, while the highest price level was $54.42. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Squarespace to Commence Trading on NYSE on May 19, 2021.

Squarespace, Inc. (the “Company”), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, announced that it expects that trading of its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange will commence on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 under the symbol “SQSP”. Squarespace has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that registers for resale shares of its Class A common stock, which was declared effective by the SEC on May 10, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

Copies of the prospectus relating to the Registration Statement may be obtained, when available, from Squarespace, Inc, c/o Investor Relations, 225 Varick St, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at investors@squarespace.com.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, SQSP reached to a volume of 1942607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Squarespace Inc. is set at 5.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Squarespace Inc. [SQSP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.48 and a Gross Margin at +82.32. Squarespace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.92.

Return on Total Capital for SQSP is now 77.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 74.77. Additionally, SQSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8,269.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 171.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Squarespace Inc. [SQSP] managed to generate an average of $24,354 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 102.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.88.