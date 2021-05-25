PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] is 1.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: PCT] loss -7.44% or -1.32 points to close at $16.42 with a heavy trading volume of 1157059 shares. The company report on May 25, 2021 that ARRY, CCXI, PCT, WISH SHAREHOLDERS – ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Class Action lawsuits filed on behalf of Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)Class Period: 11/26/2019 – 5/3/2021Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 6, 2021SECURITIES FRAUDTo learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ccxi/.

It opened the trading session at $18.10, the shares rose to $18.4427 and dropped to $16.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCT points out that the company has recorded 57.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -68.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, PCT reached to a volume of 1157059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc. is set at 2.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

Trading performance analysis for PCT stock

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.47. With this latest performance, PCT shares dropped by -37.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.38 for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.79, while it was recorded at 15.62 for the last single week of trading.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]

There are presently around $512 million, or 26.90% of PCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 17,182,391, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,286,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.96 million in PCT stocks shares; and HOWARD HUGHES MEDICAL INSTITUTE, currently with $27.35 million in PCT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PureCycle Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:PCT] by around 29,459,717 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,180,983 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,475,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,164,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCT stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,825,780 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,018,442 shares during the same period.