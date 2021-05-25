Polaris Inc. [PII] moved down -0.11: Why It’s Important

Polaris Inc. [NYSE: PII] closed the trading session at $129.00 on 05/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $127.72, while the highest price level was $130.00. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Polaris Names Michael Speetzen as CEO and Bob Mack as CFO.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced that Michael Speetzen has been named chief executive officer and appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors and that Bob Mack has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer. Speetzen and Mack have been serving as interim CEO and interim CFO, respectively, since January.

“Mike is a proven and highly respected leader within Polaris and across the powersports industry. His strong vision and deep understanding of the business gives us great confidence in his ability to further build on Polaris’ legacy of innovation and growth,” said John Wiehoff, chair of Polaris’ Board of Directors. “In his six years with the Company and as interim CEO, Mike has consistently demonstrated his ability to inspire our team, build strong stakeholder relationships and drive strategic execution. We are excited about Polaris’ next chapter of success and value creation under Mike’s leadership.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.39 percent and weekly performance of -4.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 777.79K shares, PII reached to a volume of 1001441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Polaris Inc. [PII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PII shares is $156.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PII stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Polaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $145 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Polaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $136, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on PII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polaris Inc. is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PII in the course of the last twelve months was 10.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PII stock trade performance evaluation

Polaris Inc. [PII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, PII shares dropped by -11.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for Polaris Inc. [PII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.90, while it was recorded at 130.52 for the last single week of trading, and 112.10 for the last 200 days.

Polaris Inc. [PII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polaris Inc. [PII] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +23.15. Polaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.78.

Return on Total Capital for PII is now 18.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polaris Inc. [PII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.85. Additionally, PII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Polaris Inc. [PII] managed to generate an average of $8,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Polaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Polaris Inc. [PII] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Polaris Inc. posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 106.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polaris Inc. go to 15.00%.

Polaris Inc. [PII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,080 million, or 79.00% of PII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,964,386, which is approximately 11.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,052,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $651.8 million in PII stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $448.24 million in PII stock with ownership of nearly -2.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Polaris Inc. [NYSE:PII] by around 7,018,366 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 5,306,829 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 34,808,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,133,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PII stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,857,277 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 807,152 shares during the same period.