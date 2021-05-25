Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] Stock trading around $9.58 per share: What’s Next?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] closed the trading session at $9.58 on 05/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.45, while the highest price level was $9.645. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Petrobras Announces Final Results And Settlement Of Cash Tender Offers.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (“Petrobras”) (NYSE: PBR) announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (“PGF”), with respect to any and all of PGF’s outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the “Notes” and such offers, the “Offers”).

The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.69 percent and weekly performance of -2.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.07M shares, PBR reached to a volume of 20719208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $11.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PBR stock trade performance evaluation

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.34. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 13.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.43 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.61, while it was recorded at 9.55 for the last single week of trading, and 8.94 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.65 and a Gross Margin at +41.60. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for PBR is now 12.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.28. Additionally, PBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] managed to generate an average of $144,913 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras posted -1.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,583.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBR.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,645 million, or 18.70% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 78,319,014, which is approximately 48.813% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 49,732,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $476.44 million in PBR stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $360.1 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly -4.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 169,538,068 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 237,880,012 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 181,814,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 589,232,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,401,458 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 61,596,219 shares during the same period.