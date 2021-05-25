Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Revenue clocked in at $1.09 billion, down -9.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] gained 2.27% or 0.47 points to close at $21.22 with a heavy trading volume of 46210971 shares. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Palantir and Space Force Expand Partnership.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) confirmed it will support the United States Space Force and United States Air Force by providing its software to the critical missions of the Department of the Air Force (DAF), Space and Missile Systems Center’s Cross-Mission Ground & Communications Enterprise (SMC/ECX), and NORAD-NORTHCOM. This is a firm-fixed-price award totaling $32.5 million.

Palantir will deploy and maintain Palantir as Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform to support SMC/ECX’s Space Command and Control program element, including operational users at both the National Space Defense Center and the Combined Space Operations Center.

It opened the trading session at $21.06, the shares rose to $21.52 and dropped to $20.675, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLTR points out that the company has recorded 11.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -138.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 72.67M shares, PLTR reached to a volume of 46210971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $22.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $34, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for PLTR stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.80% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.45, while it was recorded at 20.90 for the last single week of trading.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.41 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.25.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -93.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.01. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$480,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 49.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $6,776 million, or 16.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,302,593, which is approximately 23.154% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FOUNDERS FUND ILL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 22,120,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $469.4 million in PLTR stocks shares; and FOUNDERS FUND II MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $452.04 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 51508.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 505 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 220,649,090 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 194,508,151 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 95,821,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,335,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 287 new institutional investments in for a total of 104,066,429 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 80,384,369 shares during the same period.