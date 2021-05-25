Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM] Stock trading around $29.86 per share: What’s Next?

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NYSE: NMM] closed the trading session at $29.86 on 05/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.76, while the highest price level was $31.00. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021.

Merger with Navios Maritime Containers L.P. completed on March 31, 2021.

Revenue:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 166.61 percent and weekly performance of -5.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 327.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 75.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 568.15K shares, NMM reached to a volume of 1438653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMM shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for NMM in the course of the last twelve months was 48.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

NMM stock trade performance evaluation

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.27. With this latest performance, NMM shares dropped by -6.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 327.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 387.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.71, while it was recorded at 31.64 for the last single week of trading, and 14.55 for the last 200 days.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.94 and a Gross Margin at +65.86. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.22.

Return on Total Capital for NMM is now 2.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.69. Additionally, NMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -54.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. go to 33.08%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NMM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $147 million, or 14.60% of NMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMM stocks are: MANGROVE PARTNERS with ownership of 1,458,400, which is approximately 13.052% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.86 million in NMM stocks shares; and CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $14.18 million in NMM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. [NYSE:NMM] by around 1,981,426 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 271,448 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,667,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,920,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 696,438 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 40,681 shares during the same period.