Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] moved down -3.56: Why It’s Important

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] price plunged by -3.56 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Naked Brand Group Announces Final Results of Extraordinary General Meeting and Closing of Bendon Divestiture.

Divestiture Transforms Naked into Asset-Light Business Positioned to Grow into an E-Commerce Leader in Intimate Apparel Market.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) (“Naked” or the “Company”), has announced final vote tallies from its Extraordinary General Meeting of its shareholders held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00 am (Sydney time), at which Naked’s shareholders approved the Company’s divestiture of its Bendon brick-and-mortar operations.

A sum of 36846249 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 86.59M shares. Naked Brand Group Limited shares reached a high of $0.524 and dropped to a low of $0.5012 until finishing in the latest session at $0.51.

Guru’s Opinion on Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

NAKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.95. With this latest performance, NAKD shares dropped by -10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.53 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6496, while it was recorded at 0.5460 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4713 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Naked Brand Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -2.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.78. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$88,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.20% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 331,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 252,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in NAKD stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $87000.0 in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 1,340,914 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 759,667 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 520,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,579,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,208,940 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 671,325 shares during the same period.