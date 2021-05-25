MMA Capital Holdings Inc. [MMAC] Stock trading around $26.96 per share: What’s Next?

MMA Capital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 57.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 57.02%. The company report on May 25, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of MMA Capital Holdings (Nasdaq – MMAC).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of MMA Capital Holdings (“MMA” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:MMAC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired byan affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP (together “Fundamental”) in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MMA shareholders will receive only $27.77 for each share of MMA they own.

The investigation concerns whether the MMA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Fundamental is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $29.00 for MMA shares.

Over the last 12 months, MMAC stock rose by 12.57%.

The market cap for the stock reached $153.94 million, with 5.82 million shares outstanding and 4.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.43K shares, MMAC stock reached a trading volume of 1365588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MMA Capital Holdings Inc. [MMAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MMA Capital Holdings Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMAC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.34.

MMAC Stock Performance Analysis:

MMA Capital Holdings Inc. [MMAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.02. With this latest performance, MMAC shares gained by 62.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.34 for MMA Capital Holdings Inc. [MMAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.33, while it was recorded at 19.06 for the last single week of trading, and 23.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MMA Capital Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MMA Capital Holdings Inc. [MMAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -600.44 and a Gross Margin at -273.99. MMA Capital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +371.68.

Return on Total Capital for MMAC is now -2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MMA Capital Holdings Inc. [MMAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.03. Additionally, MMAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

MMAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MMA Capital Holdings Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMAC.

MMA Capital Holdings Inc. [MMAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31 million, or 32.30% of MMAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAC stocks are: VENATOR MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 305,112, which is approximately 0.131% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROCKSHELTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 304,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.21 million in MMAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.85 million in MMAC stock with ownership of nearly 8.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MMA Capital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in MMA Capital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAC] by around 74,144 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 63,943 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,680,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,818,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,624 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,507 shares during the same period.